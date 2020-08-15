SP tests positive for COVID-19

Belagavi SP Lakshman Nimbaragi has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced on his social media handle that he had undergone random testing and the results were announced on Saturday. He urged all those who had come in contact with him to get tested.
He also said that Additional SP Amarnath Reddy would be in charge of day-to-day policing.
Mr. Nimbaragi had participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the district stadium on Saturday morning.
Apart from a select audience and journalists, district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi, MLAs, MLCs, Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Commissioner of Police K. Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar and others were present in the event.
It is not clear if all of them would be referred for quarantine and home care.
Mr. Hiremath said he would discuss the issue with experts and issue an official release on the quarantine conditions of the people and dignitaries who participated in the celebrations.
