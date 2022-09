South Western Railways to introduce special festival trains

South Western Railway will run special express trains to clear extra rush of passengers in view of Dasara festival.

Train No. 06505/06506 Yeswanthpur– Belagavi – Yeswanthpur Superfast Special Express. Train No. 06505 Yeswanthpur – Belagavi Superfast Special Express will depart from Yeswanthpur on 30.09.2022 (Friday) at 09:30 p.m. and arrive Belagavi at 08:05 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06506 Belagavi – Yeswanthpur Superfast Special Express will depart from Belagavi on 01.10.2022 (Saturday) at 10:00 p.m. and arrive Yeswanthpur at 08:50 a.m. the next day.

These special trains will have stoppages at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa and Khanapur in both directions.

These trains will have a composition of 1 - AC-2 tier, 1 - AC-3 tier, 8 – Second Class Sleeper, 4-General Second-Class and 2- Second Class Luggage cum Brake-Van with Divyangjan Coach (Total 16 Coaches).

Train No. 06521 Bengaluru Cant – Mysuru DEMU Express Special will depart from Bengaluru Cant at 11:30 a.m. and arrive Mysuru at 03:20 p.m. from 30.09.2022 to 06.10.2022.

In the return direction, Train No. 06522 Mysuru - Bengaluru Cant DEMU Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 03:30 p.m. and arrive Bengaluru Cant at 07:25 p.m from 30.09.2022 to 06.10.2022.

These DEMU special trains will have stoppages at KSR Bengaluru, Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnana Bharati Halt Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Nidaghatta Halt, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Chandagirikopal, Pandavapura, Shrirangapatna and Naganahalli in both the directions.

Train No. 07233 Hyderabad – Yeswanthpur Special will depart from Hyderabad on 25.09.2022 (Sunday) and 27.09.2022 (Tuesday) at 09:05 p.m. and arrive Yesvantpur at 10:50 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, train No. 07234 Yeswanthpur – Hyderabad Special will depart from Yeswanthpur on 26.09.2022 (Monday) and 28.09.2022 (Wednesday) at 03:50 p.m. and arrive Hyderabad at 05:00 a.m. the next day.

These special trains will have stoppages at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both directions.

These trains will have a composition of 1 - AC-2 tier, 7 - AC-3 tier, 9 – Second Class Sleeper, 2-General Second-Class and 1- Second Class Luggage cum Brake-Van with Divyangjan Coach, 1- Luggage cum Brake - van with Generator (Total 21 Coaches).

It has been decided to extend the services of Train No. 06545/06546 Yeswanthpur- Vijayapura - Yesvantpur Express Special. The service of train No. 06545 Yeswanthpur - Vijayapura Express Special which was notified to run earlier from Yeswanthpur up to 30.09.2022 will be further extended from 01.10.2022 to 31.12.2022. The service of train No. 06546 Vijayapura - Yeswanthpur Express Special which was notified to run earlier from Vijayapura up to 01.10.2022 will be further extended from 02.10.2022 to 01.01.2023.

Train No. 06545 Yeswanthpur - Vijayapura Express Special will depart from Yesvantpur at 09:30 p.m. instead of 11:45 p.m. and arrive Vijayapura at 11:40 a.m. instead of 01:55 p.m. with effect commencing journey from Yeswanthpur from 10.10.2022.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Tumakuru – 10:15/10:17 p.m., Tiptur – 11:13/11:15 PM, Arsikere – 11:35/11:40 p.m., Kadur – 12:10/12:12 a.m., Chikjajur – 01:03/01:05 a.m., Davangere – 01:45/01:47 a.m. Harapanahalli – 02:23/02:25 a.m, Kotturu – 03:10/03:12 a.m, Hagaribommanahalli – 03:44/03:45 a.m, Mariyammanahalli - 04:14/04:15 a.m, Hosapete – 05:50/05:55 a.m, Koppal – 06:24/06:26 a.m, Gadag – 07:18/07:20 a.m, Mallapur – 07:53/07:54 a.m, Hole Alur – 08:14/08:15 a.m, Badami – 08:37/08:38 a.m, Guledagudda Road – 08:52/08:53 a.m, Bagalkot – 09:08/09:10 a.m, Almatti – 09:49/09:50a.m and Basavan Bagevdi Road – 10:10/10:11 a.m.

Train No. 06546 Vijayapura - Yeswanthpur Express Special will depart from Vijayapura at 07:45 p.m. instead of 08:00 PM and arrive Yeswanthpur at 11:15 a.m. with effect commencing journey from Vijayapura from 10.10.2022.

Train No. 06597 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal – Jasidih One-way Superfast Special Express will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal on 26.09.2022 (Monday) at 10:00 a.m. and arrive Jasidih at 12:55 a.m. on 28.09.2022 (Wednesday).

The train will have stoppages at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatanam, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhman, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara and Madhupur in both directions.

Extended services

The service of train No. 07355 SSS Hubballi – Rameswaram – SSS Hubballi Weekly Express which was notified to run earlier from SSS Hubballi up to 24.09.2022 will be further extended from 01.10.2022 to 31.12.2023.

The service of Train No. 07356 Rameswaram – SSS Hubballi Weekly Express which was notified to run earlier from Rameswaram up to 25.09.2022 will be further extended from 02.10.2022 to 01.01.2023.

Train No. 06223 Shivamogga Town – MGR Chennai Central Express which was notified to run earlier from Shivamogga Town up to 27.09.2022 will be further extended from 02.10.2022 to 27.12.2022.

Train No. 06224 MGR Chennai Central – Shivamogga Town Express which was notified to run earlier from MGR Chennai Central up to 28.09.2022 will be further extended from 03.10.2022 to 28.12.2022.