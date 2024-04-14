GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Western Railway ramps up efforts to ensure easy access to, availability of drinking water in all its stations

April 14, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Scouts and Guides helping passengers get drinking water at the SSS Hubballi Railway Station on Sunday.

Members of Scouts and Guides helping passengers get drinking water at the SSS Hubballi Railway Station on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

South Western Railway has intensified efforts to ensure the availability of drinking water at all railway stations in its administrative jurisdiction.

The zone is committed to providing potable drinking water to passengers at all stations of its three divisions.

In anticipation of the upcoming summer season and potential heatwaves, South Western Railway has reviewed the availability of drinking water at railway stations and action has been taken in all divisions to ensure adequate supplies.

All efforts are being made to provide clean drinking water to passengers in accordance with established norms. To further strengthen these efforts during the potentially scorching summer months, certain measures have been taken up.

The measures include ensuring that all existing water coolers are functional to meet the passenger demand, deploying of water tankers at critical stations to supplement existing supplies, providing matkas (earthen water pots) at all stations (including halt stations) near the entrance, exit and especially, on platforms end close to where general coaches stop and the distribution of cool drinking water. This is being arranged with the collaboration of members of NGOs and Scouts and Guides and self-help groups.

Officials will conduct regular checks at railway stations to confirm water availability across all platforms, while all catering units at railway stations and mobile units like pantry car, train side vending have been instructed to ensure adequate stock of drinking water, said a release.

