South Western Railway prepares to face challenges posed by cyclone

South Western Railway has made preparations to face challenges posed by cyclone Tauktae.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya has instructed heads of all departments to take steps to prevent the loss of lives or railway property. All frontline staff members have been instructed to ensure safe train operations.

Disaster Control Cell at South Western Railway Headquarters in Hubballi has been activated and an interdisciplinary team of officers from various departments is monitoring the situation round the clock.

Weather warnings are disseminated in a timely manner to stations to alert Station Masters, Trackmen, Engineering, Electrical and Signal and Telecom maintenance staff. All officers and staff have been asked to act as per the Disaster Management Manual in anticipation of heavy rain.

Day-and-night monsoon patrolling has been stepped up in the coastal and ghat sections as per norms. Personnel are deployed at stations to attend natural events such as tree falling, earth or boulder fall at locations and, then, clearing tracks immediately.

All bridges and other susceptible locations have been identified by the Engineering Department and they are being patrolled. Monsoon reserve wagons have been provided in the Mysuru division with 33 wagons and 30 wagons in the Hubballi division with boulders, sand and other material.

Earth-moving equipment are kept ready for emergencies. One full rake ballast train is kept ready at Londa station. Released sleepers are available at various spots in the ghat sections. Frontline teams of electrical technicians are mobilised and they are on alert in various sections of the railway zone to attend to failures, snapping of electrical wires, poles due to gusty wind arising from the cyclone. Staff of Railway Protection Force and Trackmen of the Engineering Department are monitoring vulnerable locations.

Trains will be cancelled if necessary, to prevent loss to life and property, based on weather warning reports and the prevailing situation. Close liaison is being maintained with State Meteorological Department and adjoining railway zones in managing the situation, said a release.