Some trains to be cancelled, others partially

December 09, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Due to engineering work related to doubling in the Castle Rock-Vasco-da-Gama section, South Western Railway will cancel or partially cancel some trains

Train No 17315 Vasco-da-Gama-Velankanni weekly express will be cancelled on December 12 and 19. Train No 17316 Velankanni-Vasco-da-Gama weekly express will be cancelled on December 13 and 20. Train No 07342 Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem and Train No 07343 Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem daily passenger special will be cancelled from December 15 to December 23.

Train No 07344 Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama and Train No 07341 Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama daily passenger special will be cancelled from December 15 to December 24.

Train No 07379 Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama DEMU special will be cancelled from December 15 to December 23.

Train No 07380 Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem DEMU special will be cancelled from December 15 to December 24.

Train No 00631 Vasco-da-Gama-Azara Parcel Cargo Express will be cancelled on December 16 and Train No 00632 Azara-Vasco-da-Gama Parcel Cargo Express will be cancelled on December 21.

These trains will be partially cancelled. Train No 17309 Yesvantpur- Vasco-da-Gama Express leaving Yesvantpur [between December 11 and December 22] will be partially cancelled between Madgaon-Vasco-da-Gama and it will be short terminated at Madgaon.

Train No 17310 Vasco-da-Gama-Yesvantpur Express leaving Vasco-da-Gama [between December 12 and and December 23] will be partially cancelled between Vasco-da-Gama-Madgaon, and it will originate from Madgaon.

Train No 18047 Shalimar-Vasco-da-Gama Amaravati express leaving Shalimar on December 12, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 20 will be partially cancelled between Londa – Vasco Da Gama and it will be short terminated at Londa.

The Kacheguda-Vasco-da-Gama slip coaches of Train No 17603 commencing journey from Kacheguda on December 13, 14, 16, 18, 20 and 21 will also be partially cancelled between Londa-Vasco-da-Gama.

Train No 18048 Vasco-da-Gama–Shalimar Amaravati Express leaving Vasco-da-Gama on December 15, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 23 will be partially cancelled between Vasco-da-Gama-Londa and it will originate from Londa. And, the Vasco-da-Gama slip coaches of Train No 17604 commencing journey on December 15, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 23 will also be partially cancelled Vasco-da-Gama-Londa.

Train No 17419 Tirupati-Vasco-da-Gama Weekly Express leaving Tirupati on December 15 and December 22 will be partially cancelled between SSS Hubballi-Vasco-da-Gama and it will be short terminated at SSS Hubballi.

Train No 17420 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati weekly express leaving Vasco-da-Gama on December 16 and December 23 will be cancelled between Vasco-da-Gama-SSS Hubballi. This train will originate from SSS Hubballi.

Train No 17021 Hyderabad-Vasco-da-Gama weekly express leaving Hyderabad on December 15 and 22 will be partially cancelled between SSS Hubballi-Vasco-da-Gama and it will be short terminated at SSS Hubballi.

Train No 17022 Vasco-da-Gama–Hyderabad weekly express leaving Vasco-da-Gama on December 16 and December 23, will be partially cancelled between Vasco-da-Gama and SSS Hubballi and it will originate from SSS Hubballi.

Train No 12741 Vasco-da-Gama-Patna weekly superfast express leaving Vasco-da-Gama on December 21 will be partially cancelled between Vasco-da-Gama–Madgaon and it will originate from Madgaon.

Train No 17322 Jasidih-Vasco-da-Gama weekly express leaving Vasco-da-Gama on December 19 will be partially cancelled between Madgaon and Vasco-da-Gama and it will be terminated at Madgaon.