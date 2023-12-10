Some trains partially cancelled due to rolling corridor blocks programme

December 10, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway has decided to partially cancel some trains due to rolling corridor blocks programme in the Hubballi Division.

Train No 17333 Miraj-Castle Rock Express will be partially cancelled till January 31, 2024 between Londa and Castle Rock. Accordingly, the train will be short terminated at Londa, skipping stoppage at Tinai Ghat and Castle Rock.

Train No 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj Express will be partially cancelled till January 31, 2024 between Castle Rock and Londa. Accordingly, the train will originate from Londa instead of Castle Rock, skipping stoppage at Castle Rock and Tinai Ghat.

Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway has notified the diversion of some trains due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works at Chatra and Murarai stations in the Khana-Rampurhat-Gumani section of Howrah Division as follows: Train No 12509 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Guwahati Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru on December 13, 14 and 15 will be diverted to run via Kharagpur, Andul, Howrah, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

Train No 12510 Guwahati-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast Express leaving Guwahati on December 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul and Kharagpur stations.

Train No 15227 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru on December 14 will be diverted to run via Kharagpur, Andul, Howrah, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

Train No 15228 Muzaffarpur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast Express leaving Muzaffarpur on December 11 and 18 will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul and Kharagpur stations.

Train No 22501 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru on December 12 and 19 will be diverted to run via Kharagpur, Andul, Howrah, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

Train No 22502 New Tinsukia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast Express leaving New Tinsukia on December 15 will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul and Kharagpur stations.

Train No 12503 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Agartala Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru on December 12, 15 and 19 will be diverted to run via Kharagpur, Andul, Howrah, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

Train No 12504 Agartala-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast Express leaving Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru on December 12, 16 and 19 will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul and Kharagpur stations.

Additional stoppages will be provided for these trains at Howrah, Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road on the diverted route in both directions, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde.

Hubballi-Mysuru

Train Nos 16591/16592 SSS Hubballi-Mysuru-SSS Hubballi will be diverted via Ballari, Rayadurg, Chikjajur, Arsikere and Yesvantpur, while Train No 16591 SSS Hubballi-Mysuru Hampi Express will have a late start from SSS Hubballi by 45 minutes.

These trains will run on their original route, i.e., via Ballari, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Dodballapur and Yelahanka as per scheduled time from SSS Hubballi till February 7, 2024 and from Mysuru till February 8, 2024.

Train Nos 16591/16592 SSS Hubballi-Mysuru-SSS Hubballi will be diverted via Ballari Cantonment, Rayadurg, Chikjajur, Arsikere and Yesvantpur providing stoppage at Ballari Cantonment and skipping stoppages at Ballari, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Doddaballapur and Yelahanka from SSS Hubballi till February 7, 2024 and from Mysuru till February 8, 2024.

Similarly, there will be diversion for Train No 16592 via Ballari, Rayadurg, Chikjajur, Arsikere and Yesvantpur skipping stoppages at Ballari Cantonment Halt, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Doddaballapur and Yelahanka from SSS Hubballi till February 7, 2024 and from Mysuru till February 8, 2024.

Train No 16591 SSS Hubballi-Mysuru Hampi Express will be rescheduled for a late start by 45 minutes, i.e., 7.15 p.m. instead of 6.30 p.m. from SSS Hubballi till February 7, 2024.

One-way special

North East Frontier Railway has decided to run Train No 05670 Guwahati-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru one-way special to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 05670 Guwahati-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru one-way special left Guwahati at 6 a.m. on Saturday to arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 9.10 a.m. on Monday.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Kamakhya, Golpara, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.

This train will have a composition of 18 coaches, i.e., one AC Three-Tier, seven Second Class Sleeper, eight General and two Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.

Regulation

North Central Railway has notified the diversion/regulation of the following trains due to non-interlocking work at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Station for alteration of existing RRI and Yard remodeling in connection with Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Datia third line in the Gwalior-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi section in the Jhansi Division as follows: Train No 22686 Chandigarh-Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Chandigarh on December 16 will be diverted to run via Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna and Bina.

Train No 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 15 will be diverted to run via Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna and Bina.

Train No 12591 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Gorakhpur on December 16 will be regulated for 60 minutes between Vijayawada and Jhansi stations.