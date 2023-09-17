HamberMenu
Some trains cancelled, others rescheduled

September 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of some train services due to safety-related maintenance work in Guntur division.

Train No 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express will remain cancelled from September 18 to 24. Train No 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will remain cancelled from September 19 to 25.

In view of the on-going engineering works in connection with the commissioning of Phase-III of Talkal Yard in Hubballi-Hosapete section, some train services have been cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled.

Train Nos 07381/07382 SSS Hubballi-Karatagi-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will remain cancelled from September 18 to 23. Train Nos 07337/07338 SSS Hubballi-Guntakal-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will remain cancelled from September 18 to 23.

Train No 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Hosapete Daily Superfast Express, journey commencing from CSMT Mumbai on September 17, 20, 21 and 22, will be partially cancelled between Gadag and Hosapete stations and it will be short terminated at Gadag station instead of at Hosapete.

Train No 11140 Hosapete-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai Daily Superfast Express, journey commencing on September 18, 21, 22 and 23, 2023, will be partially cancelled between Hosapete and Gadag stations and it will originate from Gadag station instead of from Hosapete as per its scheduled time.

Train No 17226 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express, journey commencing on September 23, will be rescheduled by 75 minutes at SSS Hubballi.

