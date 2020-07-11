Some govt. offices go tech-savvy

As the visit of COVID-19 positive persons to various government offices has resulted in some being sealed down and others being sanitised on a regular basis, the Dharwad district administration has now taken the digital route to attend to issues concerning the public.

While other offices will continue to function normally, with all necessary precautions, the Revenue Department has decided to allow the public to approach them through email and WhatsApp to get their works done.

The move is said to be reduce the visits of public to the government offices as the government employees working there are exposed to more risk if the number of visitors increases on a daily basis. As on Friday, Dharwad district recorded 882 positive cases in the district and a majority of them are from Hubballi-Dharwad.

The office of Dharwad tahsildar and Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad are being made more tech savvy and the people have been asked to reach them through email or WhatsApp.

Those seeking works at the tahsildar office can send in their applications through email to tahasildardwd@gmail.com and those comfortable with WhatsAppa can send their applications on 7619471093.

According to an official release, applications concerning social security scheme, caste and income certificate applications, title deeds and others can be sent through the email or WhatsApp.

Similarly, people can air their grievances or submit applications seeking government facilities to the office of the Assistant Commissioner through email accwd_123@yahoo.com or WhatsApp their application to 9481130922. The Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has asked the officials to make more use of technology to address issues concerning the public.