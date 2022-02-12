Solar power system inaugurated at PHC in Gurmitkal taluk village

SELCO (Solar Electric Light Company)Foundation has installed a sustainable solar energy system at the primary health centre (PHC) at Yelheri village in Gurmitkal taluk.

Sharanagouda Kadkur, JD(S) youth leader, inaugurated the system on Saturday and said that the company had taken appreciable steps to install the solar energy system in backward areas such as Gurmitak taluk to help people. “We will extend our cooperation to the company for more development work,” Mr Kandakur said.

Mohan Bhaskar, chief executive officer of SELCO Foundation, said they plannedto install the sustainable solar energy system in Yadgir district at a cost of ₹7 crore and also in Raichur district at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Sangeetha, president of the Yelheri Gram Panchayat; Indumati Kamashetty, District Health Officer; Hanumanth Reddy, Taluk Health Officer; Roshan, Assistant Director of SELCO; Shobha, PDO; and members of the gram panchayat were present.