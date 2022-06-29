Solar power projects: Police seek information from depositors on complaints of cheating

The Mysuru City police has begun an investigation into complaints of alleged cheating by companies that collected deposits from the public for solar power projects.

A statement from the Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office had identified about 11 companies that had collected deposits worth several crores of rupees and allegedly cheated the depositors.

The Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station had registered several complaints in the regard and the City Crime Branch (CCB) was carrying out the investigation in the matter.

It has been learnt that several people had deposited money in the bank accounts of the companies that had been accused of cheating the public.

Hence, the depositors have been asked to personally contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police, CCB, with evidence of depositing money. They can also contact Mob: 94808-02207.