Skill India: CFTRI to train entrepreneurs in baking tech

Programme will be held from November 15 to December 10

A 4-week Skill Development Programme on “Baking Technology” will be conducted at CSIR-CFTRI as a part of Skill India Initiative. The programme will be held from November 15 to December 10.

The CSIR-CFTRI said the bakery industry in India is the largest of the food processing segments with an estimated annual turnover of about $ 7.60 billion in 2020. The market value is projected to reach $ 13.3 billion by 2025 at a growth rate of over 9 per cent. It is a huge industry with over a million unorganised small-scale bakeries and more than 2,000 organised or semi-organised bakeries providing employment to a large number of people, according to the institute.

Driven by changing consumer preferences and health consciousness coupled with the recent COVID-19 push, the bakery industry is rediscovering itself with new dimensions. The sector is expected to see more international brands entering the Indian market and there will be a huge potential for unorganised small-scale bakery entrepreneurs, a release from the CFTRI said here.

The training programme caters to the needs of the fast-growing baking industry as per the requirements of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) guidelines. Expert scientists of CFTRI will provide hands-on training on choice of quality ingredients, product development and quality criteria.

The participants will also be given insight into packaging aspects, FSSAI guidelines, nutritional profiling, and health and hygiene control. The NSDC certificate for Qualification pack: Baking Technician/Operative (FIC/Q5005; NSQF level 4) will be awarded to the successful candidates at the end of the programme, it said.

The course would provide job opportunities for persons intending to have a career in baking industry, SHGs, unorganised bakery personnel, quality control managers, lab technicians/assistants etc. The course will be beneficial to persons who want to start their own bakery units.

Those who have completed matriculation or entrepreneurs having interest in the bakery industry can seek admission to the programme. The course fee has been fixed at ₹25,000 plus GST (total ₹ 29,500) per person.

Participants need to arrange their own accommodation. The details may be found at: https://www.cftri.res.in/sdp or contact Head, Flour Milling, Baking and Confectionery Technology, Email: fmbct@cftri.res.in; 0821-2517730 (off) or 9448093080 (Mob). The last date for registration is November 1.