Six-year norm for class I admission relaxed for two years

Education Department has decided to hold evaluation exams for class V and VIII students

The State government has decided to temporarily relax the rider that any child entering class I should have completed six years. The relaxation is valid for the next two academic years.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had issued an order in July mandating completion of six years by June 1, 2022, for admissions to class I starting from the academic year 2023-24, causing confusion and anxiety among parents as the future of several children already in LKG and UKG were in question.

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, said the age norm will be relaxed for two years and the order will be effective from 2025-26.

“This will give relief for thousands of students who are in UKG and LKG this year,” he said. “Experts and paediatricians have opined that school education is not advisable for children until they complete six years and sending them to school below that age will create unnecessary pressure on them. Across the nation, the six years norm has been implemented in 23 states and we are only following the same,” he said.

Exams for class V and VIII students

The department has decided to evaluate students before promoting them to the next class at the classes V and VIII by conducting taluk and district level examinations.

Mr. Nagesh said, “We are planning to introduce evaluation for class V and VIII students from the current academic year. The modalities for the evaluation have to be finalised yet and the final order will be issued soon.”