Six police officers from State selected for Union Home Minister’s award
Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Lakshmi Ganesh K. is among six officials from the State selected for the prestigious Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation for the current year.
The other officers include Shankar K Marihal , SP, HESCOM, Hubballi Division, Venkatappa Nayaka, Dy.SP, Sindhanoor sub division, Raichur district, M.R. Gowtham, Dy.SP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Ramanagaram district, Shankaragouda Patil, Dy.SP, CID, Kalaburagi, and H. Gurubasavaraj, Inspector, Basavanagar station, Davanagere .
These officials are among the 151 officers selected for the award across the country.
