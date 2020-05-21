Karnataka

Six passengers from Dubai infected

All are natives of Dakshina Kannada

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

They were among the 110 people quarantined in Dakshina Kannada after 178 persons arrived in the second flight from Dubai to Mangaluru under Vande Bharat Mission on May 18.

All the six who tested positive are men aged between 29 and 60 and all of them are natives of Dakshina Kannada, according to a bulletin from Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner.

A 45-year-old patient (P-506) from Kulashekara in the city was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. He is the son of an 80-year-old woman who died due to the disease earlier.

The district had 35 active cases. Reports of 408 samples are awaited.

She said that of 64 passengers who arrived from Muscat to Mangaluru on Wednesday, 40 persons have been quarantined in Dakshina Kannada. Among others, 21 persons have travelled to Udupi and three passengers have gone to Uttara Kannada.

