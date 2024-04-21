GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six of Hubballi family drown in river near Dandeli

April 21, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Six members of a family drowned in the river Kali near Dandeli on Sunday.

They had gone for a picnic in the forests near Akwad in Uttara Kannada.

Nazeer Ahmed, 40, Reshma, 38, Ifra, 15, Abid, 12, Alfiya, 10, and Mohin, 6, are the deceased.

They were all members of a family from Ishwar Nagar in Hubballi.

The police have been able to retrieve four of the six bodies so far, with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel and local fishermen.

A search is on for two more bodies, the police said.

