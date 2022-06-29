Six men arrested for abducting realtor to recover money they had invested

The Mahadevapura police on Monday arrested a group of six men who allegedly abducted a 41-year-old city-based realtor to recover the money they had invested with him.

The accused have been identified as Indrawath Dev, 36, Daddikatti Mallikarjuna, 32, Bhoya Madan Kumar, 29, Sankanna, 40, Prashanth, 24, and Chandrashekhar, 29, from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused knew the victim Siddappa, a native of Andhra Pradesh and resident of Hoodi, and had invested close to ₹35 lakh after the latter promised to get their investment doubled within a short period of time.

After taking money from them, Siddappa invested in a business and incurred loss and started avoiding the accused. After repeated attempts, the accused realised that Siddappa was cheating them and decided to abduct him to recover their money.

As per the plan, they abducted Siddappa from Hoodi and took him in a car to an isolated place near their hometown. They informed Siddappa’s wife Chandramma about the abduction and demanded ₹50 lakh ransom for his safe release. Unable to pay the amount, Chandramma approached the police.

The police approached the accused on the pretext of handing over the ransom and arrested them.

S. Girish, DCP, Whitefield, said the accused had a chance to approach the police and file complaint to get their money back legally. But they chose illegal means and are liable for the penal action.