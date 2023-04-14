Six killed in accident in Kodagu

April 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Six persons, including three children and two women, were killed in an accident involving a car and a KSRTC bus at Sampaje, close to Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border, on Friday.

The accident occurred when the car with eight persons, including three children, which was going towards Mangaluru collided with the oncoming bus which was headed towards Virajpet. The accident is believed to have occurred around 1 p.m.

The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced to a mass of mangled metal and the six persons are suspected to have died on the spot. The condition of two others is said to be serious, and they have been shifted to a hospital in Sullia, according to Madikeri Rural police.

The identity of the victims is being ascertained and they are originally from Malavalli in Mandya district. Senior police officials from Kodagu are at the spot.