Six deaths recorded in Yadgir, Raichur

Six patients died and 179 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered in Yadgir and Raichur on Thursday.
Of the six patients who died in the designated hospitals, four were from Yadgir and two in Raichur.
Of the 179 fresh cases, 111 were registered in Raichur and 68 in Yadgir.
With the 111 new cases, the total number of active cases went up to 5,634 in Raichur. As many as 2,701 patients are getting treatment and 3,865 patients have been discharged so far.
With 68 new cases, the total number of active cases went up to 4,122 in Yadgir. As many 1,241 patients are getting treatment and 2,851 patients have been discharged.
