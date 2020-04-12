Six arrested for forging COVID-19 passes

The K.G. Halli police have arrested a group of six people for using photocopies of passes issued by the Police Department for those working in essential services. One of the accused, Rahman, was caught at a vehicle checkpoint at Nagavara on Friday. When the police stopped the van, he identified as Rahman flashed a pass that appeared to be issued by DCP (Northeast).

On closer examination, the assistant sub-inspector of police on duty noticed that the pass was a coloured photocopy. “Further inquiry with Rahman revealed that he had paid ₹500 to one Nadeem Pasha to get the pass. The matter was brought to the notice of the higher-ups and the police arrested Nadeem who confessed that he had obtained the pass to supply essential commodities, but eventually started making photocopies and selling them to people,” said the police.

Based on Nadeem’s confession, the police arrested four other people who were also moving around in the city with photocopies. They were arrested for cheating and forgery. They have been remanded in judicial custody.