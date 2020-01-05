Sitarist Hameed Khan passes away

Hameed Khan, a noted sitar exponent and descendant of renowned sitarist Ustad Rahimat Khan, passed away at his residence in Dharwad on Saturday. He was 69. He is survived by wife Fareeda, son Mohsin Khan (a musician) and daughter Arma Khan (an artist).
Hameed Khan taught sitar at Karnatak University’s College of Music and also at the family run music school ‘Bharateeya Sangeeta Vidyalaya’. Several of his disciples who were foreign nationals helped him establish ‘Kalakeri Sangeet Vidyalaya’ at Kalakeri village near Dharwad, which provides music lessons to the deprived.
Apart from providing music lessons, the school provides formal education to children of deprived classes and also provides free food and accommodation.
Many of his disciples, music lovers and others visited his home at Malamaddi in Dharwad to pay their last respects. Political leaders have mourned his demise.
