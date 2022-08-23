Single-window agency to grant permission for public Ganesha idol installations

An artisan gives the finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Pottery Town in Bengaluru, on August. 23. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued directions to city corporations and urban local bodies to set up a single-window agency comprising officials of Revenue, Police, Energy, Fire and Emergency Services, and PWD Departments for granting permission to organisers for public installation of Ganesha idols in wards of city corporations, including Bengaluru and other ULBs.

The festival falls on Wednesday (August 31) and will be celebrated with fervour in the State and other parts of the country, with fewer restrictions in place after two years of pandemic.

After joint survey

In a set of guidelines to ULBs, Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal said permission would be granted to organisers for three days for placing Ganesha idols in wards. Officials, after conducting a joint survey, have to grant permission to organizers, he said.

Permission would not be granted for erecting pandals and placing idols in locations where high-tension electric wires pass through, the guidelines noted.

The organisers who wish to hold public celebrations have to seek permission in writing from local municipal authorities/ local authorities for placing idols in public places. Organisers or committee members have to give in writing that they will strictly adhere to court orders and orders of various government departments while seeking permission to place idols in public places.

Idols of Ganesha should be placed in the permitted locations and pandals are to be erected as per the permission granted by the local body officials, guidelines said.

Organisers of Ganesha festival have to take steps to avoid any form of environmental pollution. If necessary, CCTV cameras can be installed by the organisers.

Peace meetings

In order to ensure peace and harmony, the organisers have been asked to hold peace committee meetings by inviting members and presidents of ward committees, citizens committees and other committees in the area before the festival.