SIMS: Harassment case closed

Student withdraws complaint unconditionally

Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences has closed the case of harassment of a medical student by an associate professor saying that the student withdrew the complaint unconditionally, after an inquiry by the internal committee.

O.S.Siddappa, director of the institute, in a press release issued on Monday, stated that the committee to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace, headed by Rekha R., conducted an iquiry. It took the statements of both the student and accused and concluded that there was no sexual harassment of the student. “The accused has convinced the student that it became a controversy because of her misunderstanding. The student has withdrawn the complaint unconditionally. Hence, the case has been closed”, said the press release.

The student, who completed her studies, had consulted the associate professor for a no-objection certificate. It is said that the associate professor misbehaved with her, following which she had filed a complaint.