SIMS director takes charge
The Department of Medical Education appointed Virupakshappa V. as director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).
Dr. Virupakshappa took charge as director of the institute on Friday. O.S. Siddappa, whose term ended, handed over the charge to the new incumbent. Dr. Virupakshappa is professor and Head of the Department of General Medicine in the college.
The department invited applications for the post of Dean-cum-Director of the institute on July 15. As per the procedure, one of the senior professors of the institute has been selected for the post.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.