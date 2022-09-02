SIMS director takes charge

Virupakshappa V. took charge as Dean-cum-Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Medical Education appointed Virupakshappa V. as director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

Dr. Virupakshappa took charge as director of the institute on Friday. O.S. Siddappa, whose term ended, handed over the charge to the new incumbent. Dr. Virupakshappa is professor and Head of the Department of General Medicine in the college.

The department invited applications for the post of Dean-cum-Director of the institute on July 15. As per the procedure, one of the senior professors of the institute has been selected for the post.