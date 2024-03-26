Simha attacks Siddaramaiah, claims he ‘disrespects’ Mysuru kings

March 26, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly disrespecting the Mysuru maharajas and said the people of the constituency have to decide whether they need “maharaja’s parampare (traditions)” or “Siddaramaiah’s parampare (traditions)” in the constituency during the ensuing election.

During his speech at a party workers’ meeting organised by the BJP Backward Classes unit here, Mr. Simha, in the presence of BJP candidate and scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and other party leaders, claimed that “Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke disrespectfully when L. Nagendra, who was then the MLA of Chamaraja seat, sought his support in connection with renovation of the century-old Devaraja Market.”

The MP, who had constantly denounced the Chief Minister since the new government was formed, alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah never respected the Mysuru kings despite their unparalleled contributions.

Stating that Mr. Siddaramaiah has brought his candidate for Mysore-Kodagu constituency, Mr. Simha, who was hoping to get renominated for the third term but was denied party ticket, said the BJP leaders and party workers must set aside differences if any and work for the victory of the party candidate in the polls.

“It was during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mahisha Dasara was introduced. So it is time for the people of Mysuru and Kodagu to decide whom to support this poll – the tradition that was practiced by the maharajas or the tradition that is being experienced during the reign of Mr. Siddaramaiah,” the MP said, in his speech.

Credits BSY for Jayadeva

Disputing the Congress’ claim, the MP credited former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for the Sri Jayadeva Institute’s branch in Mysuru and not Mr. Siddaramaiah as claimed. The building could have come up during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah, but all processes, including the land, took place when Mr. Yediyurappa was the CM, Mr. Simha claimed.

Mr. Simha said the people of Mysuru have to support the BJP once again if developments that happened in the last 10 years should continue. Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Kidwai hospital, renovation of MMCRI hospitals, service road to ring road, street lights for the ring road, 13 trains, new railway station and many such works took place in the last 10 years. If the development works have to continue, Mr. Yaduveer has to get elected, he stated.

“Our goal is third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We need to send Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar to Parliament. If Mr. Yaduveer is lucky, he can be made a Minister as the constituency has a chance of getting a ministerial berth if the BJP wins the seat for the third straight term,” he observed.

Nomination on April 3

Mr. Simha said Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar was planning to file his nomination papers on April 3. The party workers have to make the occasion an event similar to the one when the candidate wins the election. The party workers have to bring the public along with them to the occasion. Make it a grand affair, he suggested.