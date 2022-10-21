The Commissioner of Police has declared all public parks, lakes, an area of 100 metres surrounding all hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutions, court and religious places, zoo as places as silent zones in a bid to reduce the decibel levels and provide relief to the senior citizens, patients and birds and animals during Deepavali. The order will be in force from October 23 to the midnight of October 26..
Silent zones declared
