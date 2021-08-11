SIFA to protest today against ban on garlands at govt. events

BBMP too bans garlands, bouquets

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s ban on presenting garlands, bouquets, shawls, and fruits at official programmes has ruffled the feathers of flower growers and florists who were badly hit by the pandemic.

The South India Floriculture Association (SIFA) has demanded that the ban order be revoked, as it has direct impact on hundreds of flower growers, horticulturists, and farmers in the State.

SIFA, on Wednesday, said it would stage a protest on Thursday. Protesters intend to bring with them banned items such as flower garlands, bouquets, and fruit baskets. Farmers’ organisations and flower growers’ associations are likely to participate in the protest, a release said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), too, has decided to enforce a similar ban. On Wednesday, civic chief Gaurav Gupta issued a circular directing all officials to stop the custom of giving bouquets, garlands etc. with immediate effect.

Officials have been directed to present Kannada books, which is the administrative language, the circular read. Stringent action will be initiated against officials found violating this directive.