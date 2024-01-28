GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siemens Healthineers opens precision medicine lab at IISc

January 28, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Siemens Healthineers and IISc inaugurated the Siemens Healthineers-Computational Data Sciences (CDS) Collaborative Laboratory for AI in Precision Medicine at IISc campus in the city.

The laboratory would develop open-source AI-based tools to precisely automate the segmentation of pathological findings in neuroimaging data, with a focus on accurately diagnosing neurological diseases and analysing their clinical impact at a population level, said Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers while inaugurating the lab.

The focus of this collaborative laboratory would be to work closely with neurologists, radiologists and Siemens Healthineers and integrate the developed computational models into their regular clinical workflows, the company said.

Mr. Schardt said, “The collaboration with IISc solidifies our commitment to advancing precision medicine through AI using state-of-the-art, data-driven deep-learning techniques. Leveraging IISc’s academic excellence and our strong core in medical imaging, smart solutions developed through this collaboration will help us ultimately save lives through precise diagnoses and evidence-based treatments”.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, said, “This lab marks a crucial step forward in unlocking the potential of AI for precision medicine.”

India was one of the four global innovation hubs for Siemens Healthineers, and the company was committed to being catalysts in interdisciplinary research, stated Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director, Siemens Healthineers.

“Along with IISc, we aim to reshape the landscape of neuroscientific progress through the capabilities of artificial intelligence, translating laboratory insights into intelligent solutions. We want to empower the broader clinical research community and be changemakers in the fight against world’s most life-threatening diseases,” Mr. Mangsuli added.

