Siddavva Metri who had served Ambedkar in 1939 passes away at 95

Siddavva Metri, who served tea and breakfast to B.R. Ambedkar during his visit to Belagavi in 1939, died of age-related complications on Friday. She was 95.
Siddavva Metri was 14 when Dr. Ambedkar stayed at her parents’ house. The Belagavi Bar Association had invited him to speak at its meeting in the district court in 1939.
Dr Ambedkar stayed at her home for nearly a week when he attended a court case in Chikkodi and met some friends in Belagavi. He also spoke at the Bar Association.
“Dr. Ambedkar’s words inspired the family to send Siddavva Metri to school. She studied up to seventh standard and dropped out after marriage at the age of 17,” recalls Malleshi Chougule, her nephew and Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader.
Siddavva Metri’s husband, who was two years older than her, died of a disease. The couple had no children.
She was buried at the Sadashiva Nagar facility. A Buddha Vandana prayer was conducted as part of the final rites.
