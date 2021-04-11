Siddaramaiah will quit Congress after bypolls: Kateel

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will quit the Congress after the bypolls, Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State unit president, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“He is tired of the party. He will not last even a month after the bypolls. I am telling you this,” Mr. Kateel said.

Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar are working against each other. While Mr. Siddaramaiah is going around boastfully claiming that he will be the next chief minister, Mr. Shivakumar and his friends are conspiring to throw Mr. Siddaramaiah out of the party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is, in turn, working silently to ensure that the Congress loses all elections while Mr. Shivakumar is the State Congress president. Mr. Siddaramaiah will, therefore, come out of the Congress. “I know it,” Mr. Kateel said.

In the past byelections in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the BJP could easily win them due to the infighting in the Congress. This time too, the two leaders have come here to see that Satish Jarkiholi loses this election and his potential in politics is reduced, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP had issued three notices to party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who has made several objectionable comments about Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

When asked about Mr. Yatnal’s comment BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka on Arun Singh, Mr. Kateel said that Mr. Yatnal should do well to realise that he will have to face serious action by the party. “Let him go on speaking like this, if he knows its implications,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP would win all bypolls, including the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat. The achievements of the NDA government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also Suresh Angadi as Railway Minister, will help Mangala Angadi win the bypolls, Mr. Kateel said.