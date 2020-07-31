Karnataka

Siddaramaiah welcomes NEP on medium of instruction

The New Education Policy’s recommendation that medium of instruction be in regional language has been welcomed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He told reporters in Mandya on Friday that he had always been in favour of the regional language being the medium of instruction at least till Class V.

The Congress leader recalled that his government had taken up the case in the Supreme Court when he was the Chief Minister, besides writing to the Prime Minister to amend the Constitution to ensure that the regional language was the medium of instruction in their respective States.

