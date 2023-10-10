HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah takes dig at HDK on caste census report

October 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy cancelled a meeting convened to receive a caste census report during the coalition government.

He claimed that then Backward Cclass Minister Puttaranga Shetty convened the meeting to receive the report on caste census but Mr. Kumaraswamy cancelled it at the last minute. “You should go and ask Puttaranga Shetty about this,” the CM told reporters, when his attention was drawn to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s remark that Mr. Siddaramaiah had not discussed the caste census report during the coalition government during 2018-19.

The caste census report was prepared during the first term of the Siddaramaiah-led government but has not been made public so far.

The Congress said it will conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power and implement 33% quota for women in national and State legislatures at the earliest.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / political parties / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.