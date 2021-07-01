Siddaramaiah questions decision to conduct SSLC examination

He sees a lack of coordination within the government

Former Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah has questioned the government’s decision to go ahead with the SSLC examination despite the pandemic.

He told media persons in the city on Thursday that while the PUC examination has been cancelled there was no reason to go ahead with SSLC examination the timetable for which has been announced. “I had spoken to the Education Minister on this issue and had expressed my opposition to the conduct of the SSLC examination. But there seem to be a lack of coordination within the government and among different Ministers on various subjects’’, said Mr.Siddaramaiah.

This “lack of coordination” is also evident in the handling of the pandemic and has now affected the vaccination drive in the State, said Mr. Siddaramaiah who accused the government of lying on the availability of vaccines.

He wondered why there would be such rush and confusion to get vaccinated in case there was adequate stock of vaccines. The government also lied on the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar and almost 2 months after the tragedy nobody has been held responsible or action initiated against them, Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He flayed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for not visiting the district despite the tragedy and attributed it to the fear of losing his post; a fear rooted in the superstitious belief that any Chief Minister who visits Chamarajanagarloses the post. “It is evident that Mr. Yediyurappa’s desire for power and fear of losing it, has not diminished. When I was the Chief Minister I visited Chamarajanagar 5 times and also completed by tenure’’, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government was hesitant to convene the monsoon session of the Assembly as it lacked “moral courage” to face the Opposition on its handling of the pandemic and other issues.

Calls on Suttur seer

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah called on Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji. This was Mr. Siddaramaiah’s first visit to Mysuru after nearly 2 months and hence a large number of Congress workers and his loyalists made a beeline to his house.