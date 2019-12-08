Siddaramaiah may lose his post after results, says Shettar

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday remarked that there was a possibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah losing his position after the byelection results are announced.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational election observers here, Mr. Shettar said last moments of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s political career were nearing and the Congress may dislodge him from his position. Therefore, it would be better for Mr. Siddaramaiah to focus on safeguarding his own position rather than bothering too much about the BJP government in the State, he said.

Mr. Shettar claimed that the results of byelections would be in favour of the BJP. It would help garner the required numerical strength in the Assembly to run a stable government, he said and noted that good response to the BJP’s membership drive too was an indication of the party consolidating it’s position in the State.

“Apart from making baseless allegations against the BJP government, Mr. Siddaramaiah has also wondered why people vote for the BJP despite the erstwhile Congress regime led by him launching several welfare schemes. He should understand that those welfare schemes never reached the target groups owing to corruption. He failed to know the pulse of the people. Moreover, open display of arrogance and using abusive language against the Opposition leaders too had costed him and his party dearly,” Mr. Shettar said.