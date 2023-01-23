HamberMenu
Siddaramaiah is not going to fight elections from Kolar, says Yediyurappa

He will prefer to return to Mysuru as he knows he will lose badly even if he were to contest from two or three places, according to the former Chief Minister

January 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

“Siddaramaiah [Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly] will not fight the Assembly elections from Kolar. If he does, he will be defeated badly,” the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Monday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah will not fight the polls from Kolar. I am predicting the future, but I know it for a fact,’‘ he said. He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah will prefer going back to Mysuru.

Mr. Yediyurappa was here to attend the marriages of the two sons of the former Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi.

“All this talk of trying to shift base to Kolar is nothing but an elaborate drama. He knows that he will not win from Kolar. Even if he were to contest from two or three places, he will lose,’‘ Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Reacting to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claim that the BJP has no mass leader, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the Congress had no leaders at all. “They desperately hang on to the Gandhi family for leadership. Complete dependence on Rahul Gandhi will not bring them any luck,’‘ he said.

