Siddaramaiah irked by remarks at party function

He openly reprimands former Chamaraja MLA Vasu; latter plays down incident

Speculation was rife in politicial circles after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was visibly irked by the remarks made by former MLA Vasu at the time of lighting of the lamp at a party function at the Congress office in Mysuru on Sunday.

M.r Siddaramaiah was seen and also heard publicly reprimanding Mr. Vasu, a former MLA representing Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, over his remarks when the leaders were alighting from the dais and making their way to their seats after lighting the traditional lamp.

It was apparently certain remarks made by Mr. Vasu on social justice that irritated Mr. Siddaramaiah. Mr. Vasu’s efforts to placate him by claiming that he would convince him about his intentions further infuriated the former Chief Minister, who was also seen sharing his displeasure with other leaders including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.

However, Mr. Vasu sought to play down the incident by claiming that it was a small issue. But, he claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah was mistaken. Mr. Vasu said he was not as big a leader as Mr. Siddaramaiah and was also confident that the former Chief Minister was not targetting him. “He is a former Chief Minister. He is our leader. How can I make hurtful comments against him”, Mr. Vasu said speaking to reporters later.

Meanwhile, the incidentsparked speculations in political circles over Mr. Siddaramaiah’s equations with Mr. Vasu, who had been a close follower of former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily for a long period of time. A section of the Congress leaders are also hoping that the party’s rivals do not exploit the incident to project Mr. Siddaramaiah as an anti-Vokkaliga.

Political speculation also veered towards selection of candidates by the Congress party for the coming elections to the Legislative Assembly in 2023 and Mr. Vasu’s hopes for renonimation from Chamaraja assembly constituency against a claim for the party ticket from the constituency by Harish Gowda, a follower of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

But, Mr. Vasu dismissed any connection between Sunday’s incident and the party’s selection of candidate for the elections. “It will not go that far. There may be several aspirants for a ticket”, he said. When asked if be belonged to the camp of Mr. Siddaramaiah or KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Vasu said be belonged to the Congress camp. But, added that it was his duty to respect and receive the KPCC president whoever she or he may be. “Also, it is the KPCC president who signs the B form”, he remarked and said he still remembered the former KPCC presidents G. Parameshwara and R.V. Deshpande, who had given him ‘B’ forms to contest Assembly elections earlier.