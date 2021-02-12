Siddaramaiah has insecurity: Vishwanath

Scoffing at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported plan to revive the Ahinda campaign, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath said the Congress leader was haunted by the insecurity of his growing political irrelevance and isolation.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Vishwanath said the developments in the State politics like the huge response from the Kuruba community for the campaign to secure ST tag and the growth of D.K. Shivakumar’s leadership in the Congress party had ‘unnerved’ Mr. Siddaramaiah.
Mr. Siddaramaiah never expected that the campaign for ST tag for Kurubas would elicit such a huge response without his participation. “He fears that he is becoming irrelevant and isolated in the community and the party. So, he has thought of Hinda and Ahinda”, Mr. Vishwanath said.
He sought to highlight the futility of launching an Ahinda campaign in the Congress as the party itself stood for Dalits, Backward Classes and Minorities. “He does not have the culture of Congress party. We brought him to the Congress and he was fortunate to become the Chief Minister”, Mr. Vishwanath said.
Mr. Siddaramaiah and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa had joined hands to revive the Ahinda movement only for the sake of their “selfish” political gains, he alleged.
The BJP MLC also sought to compare Mr. .Siddaramaiah with former US President Donald Trump. “He is not ready to accept defeat”, Mr. Vishwanath said.
