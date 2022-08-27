Siddaramaiah bereaved

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru on Saturday to participate in the last rites of his younger brother Rame Gowda.

Mr. Rame Gowda was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and he passed away on Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, his family members, a host of friends and relatives, besides several political leaders, including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan; former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and H.C. Mahadevappa; Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath, MLAs; Thimmaiah, MLC, and former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and K. Venkatesh were also present.

The last rites were performed at Hosahalli village adjoining Siddaramanahundi, the native village of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijayakumar, in a statement here on Saturday, mourned Mr. Rame Gowda.