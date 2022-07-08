Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar meet over breakfast

Special Correspondent July 08, 2022 18:41 IST

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah invited KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

The meeting comes a day after KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar announced that Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday will be celebrated as a party event

Amid the perceived tussle in projecting the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting at the latter’s residence on Friday. The two leaders met a day after Mr. Shivakumar announced that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday bash in the form of a massive public meeting would be held in Davangere next month as a formal Congress event. DKS too to attend Mr. Shivakumar, who has softened his stance on the birthday celebrations, said he too would attend the function. The meeting is seen as an attempt to patch up differences between the two leaders on a host of issues in the party. Though Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar have been told to face the elections under the collective leadership of the party, MLAs such as B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and K. Raghavendra Hitnal have backed Mr. Siddaramaiah as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.



