Siddalinga Swami says he’ll stage protest, if police fail to arrest those involved in attack on Manikant Rathod

Law and order situation has completely failed in Kalaburagi district, according to the national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene

November 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami has threatened to stage a protest outside the office of the Superintendent of Police, if the police fail to arrest the culprits involved in the attack on BJP leader Manikant Rathod.

Condemning the brutal attack on the BJP leader [Manikant Rathod] in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday morning, Siddalinga Swami said that if the District Police fail to arrest the culprits immediately, he will stage the protest in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kalaburagi.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Siddalinga Swami said that the law and order situation has completely failed in Kalaburagi district.

A group of unknown people attacked Mr. Rathod with lethal weapons and alcohol bottles. He was severely injured and admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Siddalinga Swami urged district-in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge to order the District Police to conduct a thorough probe into the case and arrest the accused immediately.

Mr. Rathod is fighting for Hindutva. He has also raised his voice against illegal sand mining in the district. Siddalinga Swami said that the District Police are targeting pro-Hindutva organizations and supporting culprits who are disturbing the social fabric.

Even two days after the incident, the District Police are yet to make any headway in the case. Mr. Kharge has maintained silence on the issue. And, his silence has raised questions, Siddalinga Swami said.

Keeping aside political and ideological differences, Mr. Kharge should order the police to arrest the culprits involved in the attack and take stern action against them, he said.

