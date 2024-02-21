GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SI suspended over FIR against 40 advocates

February 21, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaking at the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaking at the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly it has taken a decision to suspend Sub-Inspector Tanveer Hussain of Ijoor station over a FIR filed against 40 advocates in Ramanagara district.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that strict action would also be taken against the person who was behind the alleged derogatory post against a Varanasi judge, who delivered the judgment in the Gyanavapi mosque case, while calling the accused “a habitual offender.”

The police arrested Chand Pasha, an advocate, following a complaint against him for his allegedly derogatory post against a Varanasi judge, which led to a clash between the two groups of advocates in Ramanagara.

The issued led to a verbal duel in the House on Tuesday with BJP members staging a protest demanding the suspension of the sub-inspector and strict action against Chand Pasha, who made the post.

Already, a probe has been ordered. Dy.SP Channapatna has initiated it. The suspension will also help the probe, the Minister said.

