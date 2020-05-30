Karnataka

Shramik Special leaves Ballari with labourers for West Bengal

A migrant worker taking a selfie with Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba before leaving the Ballari railway station on Saturday.

A migrant worker taking a selfie with Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba before leaving the Ballari railway station on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

As many as 1,273 migrant labourers stranded in various parts of Ballari district, thanks to the prolonged lockdown, left for their native places in West Bengal by a Shramik Special train from Ballari on Saturday.

The top brass of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjunath, and Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Lavanya, were present at Ballari railway station to send off to the labourers.

Before they were taken to the railway station to board the train, the labourers were subjected to a thorough medical exam at Ballari Central Bus Station and Government Model Higher Primary School in Toranagal. Fitness certificate and train tickets were given to the passengers after they were sensitised about the precautions to be taken during the journey. They were also provided with enough food packets and bottles of water to last their journey.

