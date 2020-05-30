Karnataka

Shramik Express leaves Ballari with 1,318 labourers for West Bengal

A migrant worker taking a selfie with Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba before leaving the Ballari railway station on Saturday.

A migrant worker taking a selfie with Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba before leaving the Ballari railway station on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

As many as 1,273 migrant labourers stranded in different parts of Ballari district thanks to prolonged COVID-19 lockdown left for their native places in West Bengal by a special Shramik Express train from Ballari on Saturday.

The top brass of the district administration including Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjunath, and Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Lavanya were present in Ballari railway station to offer warm sendoff to the departing labourers.

Before they were taken to the railway station to board the train, the labourers were subjected to a thorough medical examination at Ballari Central Bus Station and Government Model Higher Primary School in Toranagal. The fitness certificate and train tickets were given to the passengers after sensitising them on the precautions to be taken during the journey in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were also provided with food packets and water bottles enough for them to reach their destinations.

“Ballari district administration has taken all measures to ensure that the labourers would reach their destinations safely. We have also provided enough food packets and water bottles for them,” Mr. Nakul said.

