Shop licence suspended

The licence of a fair price shop at Sheshadripuram locality in Shivamogga city has been suspended for alleged discrepancies in extending service to the customers during the lockdown period.

In a press release, the Deputy Director of Department of Food and Civil Supplies has said that there were complaints that at the fair price shop named Aftab Stores run by Ibrahim Sharief, higher price was collected from the card holders for the ration allotted for the months of April and May. During inspection, it was found that though the distribution of ration was pending, the shop had remained closed during working hours, and information related to the price and the stocks was not properly displayed and there were differences between the information related to the physical stock entered in the ledger and the actual stock.

The ration card holders who were so far collecting the food grains at the shop can henceforth avail themselves of the service at Jai Bharath fair price shop on B.H. Road.