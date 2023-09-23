Shop licence registration drive organised in Hubballi

September 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Scores of traders and shopkeepers took part in the special drive on issue of ‘Shop Licence Certificate’ for traders in the region held at Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I) in association with the Labour Department in Hubballi on Saturday.

The drive, held as part of a joint initiative, was aimed at expediting the process of obtaining Shop Licence certificates for traders in the region.

The special drive witnessed active participation from traders and business owners, who were impressed by the joint efforts through which shop license certificates were issued to the traders within a matter of few minutes.

This collaborative initiative between KCC&I and the Labour Department was aimed at streamlining and simplifying the Shop Act License registration process, reducing the bureaucratic hurdles faced by traders. By conducting the registration drive, both organizations sought to provide a convenient and accessible platform for traders to obtain the necessary licenses, a release issued by KCCI said.