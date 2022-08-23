Karnataka

Video | Who will come to Shivamogga if peace eludes this city?

Traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers in Shivamogga are in distress over repeated disturbances that have prompted the district administration to impose prohibitory orders, restricting business activity in the city.

The city has a business turnover of roughly ₹10 crore every day.

TH toured the city to listen to the grievances of the people.


