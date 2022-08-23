Video | Who will come to Shivamogga if peace eludes this city?

G T Sathish August 23, 2022 14:31 IST

Traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers in Shivamogga are in distress over repeated disturbances that have prompted the district administration to impose prohibitory orders, restricting business activity in the city. The city has a business turnover of roughly ₹10 crore every day. TH toured the city to listen to the grievances of the people.



