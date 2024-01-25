Shivamogga DCC Bank chairman appeals to farmers make use of interest-waiver scheme

January 25, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank president R.M. Manjunath Gowda has appealed to the farmers to make use of the State government’s scheme to waive interest on medium- and long-term agriculture loans if the principal amount was paid before February 29.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Manjunath Gowda said the government took the decision to waive the interest in view of drought situation in the state. Unable to pay the loans, the farmers had become defaulters. Those who had become defaulters as of December 31, 2023, could avail of the benefit by paying the principal amount within the stipulated time.

Answering a question, Mr. Gowda said the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the bank’s staff had been completed. “The inquiry has been completed. Only the officers can share the findings of the inquiry. Being the chairman of the bank I cannot comment on inquiry,” he said.

Earlier, Congress leaders had urged the State government to hold an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the bank’s staff.