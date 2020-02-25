Karnataka

Shivamogga-Chennai train to run biweekly

The weekly direct train service between Shivamogga and Chennai would be converted into a biweekly service from February 28.

The Shivamogga-Chennai Weekly Tatkal Express train became functional on November 11, 2019.

Schedule

In a press release, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, said that the train will ply for two days in a week. According to the schedule, the train will start from Shivamogga on Monday at 11.55 p.m. and reach Chennai on Tuesday at 11.45 a.m.. In the return journey, the train will start from Chennai on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and reach Shivamogga on Wednesday at 3.55 a.m. Similarly, on Friday, the train will start from Shivamogga at 11.55 p.m. and reach Chennai on Saturday at 11.45 a.m. In the return journey, the train will start from Chennai on Saturday at 3 p.m. and reach Shivamogga on Sunday at 3.55 a.m.

The stoppage will be provided at Bhadravathi, Tarikere, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikkabanavara, Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Jolarpet, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur.

