Shivalinge Gowda appeals to voters to support Cong. in LS election so that he can become Minister

March 29, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the Congress has appealed to voters in his constituency to support Congress candidate Shreyas Patel in the Lok Sabha election so that he (Shivalinge Gowda) can become a Minister in the state.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Arasikere on Friday, Mr. Gowda said, “You have been demanding that the Congress induct me into the cabinet. If the Congress wins in Hassan, I will become a Minister.”

In the last election, Shivalinge Gowda mentioned that he also worked for the victory of the JD(S) candidate. However, he never showed his face to the people in Arasikere. “One family holds control in the district. You should break the monopoly of this family by supporting Shreyas Patel,” he urged.

