Shivakumar’s disproportionate assets worth ₹74.93 crore, says CBI

The FIR the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered on October 3 against Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, based on which raids were conducted on Monday, says a preliminary inquiry prima facie found that the accused and his family members had amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹74.93 crore from April 1, 2013 to April 30, 2018 — financial years when Mr. Shivakumar was a Minister in the State.

Mr. Shivakumar and his family members were found to be in possession of assets worth ₹33.92 crore at the beginning of the checking period. By the end of the period, their assets were to the tune of ₹162.53 crore. During this period, Mr. Shivakumar and his family members amassed wealth to the tune of ₹128.6 crore. It is further disclosed that their income and total receipts during the check period was to the tune of ₹166.79 crore, and their expenditure was ₹113.12 crore.

“Therefore, they are found to be in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of ₹74.93 crore, which is 44.93% of their total income during the check period,” the FIR states. The assets the CBI has considered is what was declared by Mr. Shivakumar in his election affidavits.

The FIR names only Shivakumar as an accused in the case and books him under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.