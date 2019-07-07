Shivakumar tears up resignation letter, draws ire

Congress strongman D.K. Shivakumar, who made a last-ditch effort to dissuade rebel MLAs from resigning, as they were waiting to meet the Speaker in the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, is learnt to have torn up the resignation letter of Congress MLA Munirathna.

After attempts of broker peace failed, Mr. Munirathna returned to the Speaker’s chamber in the evening and tendered his resignation letter.

This drew ire from both rebel MLAs and the BJP alike. Rebel MLAs, who reached the Raj Bhavan, complained to the Governor that Mr. Shivakumar had threatened them and sought security. The Governor is said to have summoned Police Commissioner Alok Kumar to the Raj Bhavan and directed him to provide the rebel MLAs security. The bus with rebel MLAs that left for HAL Airport in the evening was escorted by police vehicles.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa asked how a Minister can enter the Speaker’s chamber and tear up the resignation letter of an MLA.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Shivakumar said Mr. Muniratna had been a long-time friend and associate and it was a very emotional moment.